Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ELLA

coffee flower

ELLA
ELLA
  • Save
coffee flower flat coffee icon design branding logo
Download color palette

"not used"
this logo is for a coffee brand called "coffee flower", I used the coffee beans as flower leaves and the negative space between them to be the flower's core.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
ELLA
ELLA

More by ELLA

View profile
    • Like