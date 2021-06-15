Baptiste Deroche

Interface desktop - Back-office

Interface desktop - Back-office back-office back office backoffice illustration branding logo design ux ux ui uidesign
Application fictive réalisée pour les locataires du bailleur social "Polygon". À travers ce service, les utilisateurs peuvent payer leur loyer, consulter leurs documents ou encore déclarer un sinistre sur leur logement.

