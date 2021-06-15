Alexander Matyukh

SupatupaCommander concept
Improvement of “Supatupafolder”-concept

Product idea
Fix your ideas to multimedia stickers, compose in containers and collect in folders. Main idea this app is extend workflow of file explorer like Finder (Mac) or File Explorer (Windows) by adding new widgets like multimedia stickers and containers. Integrate and extend your local file system with stickers and containers.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
