UI-components for patients’ medical data service

Hello, dribblers! We are here with the new shot — UI components for the medical platform. It’s a service for collecting patients’ medical data in real time ❤️

On the shot there is a card with a graph in the center 📈

And on the right side there is a card of the next visit to the doctor 👩🏼‍⚕️

There are also tab bar icons and a notification icon on the shot 🔔

On the right are the components of the used color styles, below are the font styles.

The color palette consists of pleasant warm shades that relieve tension, create a feeling of lightness in the body and inspire 💡

😌This platform provides users with their personalized data with tools to record the results that patients report during a conversation.

