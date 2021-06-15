Purrweb UI

UI-components for patients’ medical data service

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
UI-components for patients’ medical data service health app mvp components graphic design health medtech startup service cards dashboard healthcare app health care medical app online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
UI-components for patients’ medical data service health app mvp components graphic design health medtech startup service cards dashboard healthcare app health care medical app online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
UI-components for patients’ medical data service health app mvp components graphic design health medtech startup service cards dashboard healthcare app health care medical app online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot1.png
  2. tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, dribblers! We are here with the new shot — UI components for the medical platform. It’s a service for collecting patients’ medical data in real time ❤️

On the shot there is a card with a graph in the center 📈
And on the right side there is a card of the next visit to the doctor 👩🏼‍⚕️
There are also tab bar icons and a notification icon on the shot 🔔

On the right are the components of the used color styles, below are the font styles.

The color palette consists of pleasant warm shades that relieve tension, create a feeling of lightness in the body and inspire 💡

😌This platform provides users with their personalized data with tools to record the results that patients report during a conversation.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. We already have experience in designing healthcare app, check out our case 😉

Created by Tanya Shukina

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like