Harsh Time

Harsh Time flat icon design branding logo
"not used"
the icon is shaped like an "H" for "Harsh", and I made sharp edges to represent harshness as well, and I used the negative space as a sand clock to represent the word "Time".

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
