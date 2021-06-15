SupatupaFolder

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Improvement of “Supatupaflow”-concept
Concept-app - https://stfolder.netlify.app/
Full video - https://vimeo.com/563190672
Capabilities of this concept app same as in "Supatupaflow", but:
+ you can create folder of two type - flow or board.
+ Board: background color and grid (for drag and resize) properties; select some stickers by mouse or shift+click;
+ Sticker: background color, resize and rotate by input or shift+scroll; drop to another folder by menu.
Made with Svelte.
Improvement of this concept – SupatupaCommander