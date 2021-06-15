SupatupaFolder

Improvement of “Supatupaflow”-concept

Concept-app - https://stfolder.netlify.app/

Full video - https://vimeo.com/563190672

Capabilities of this concept app same as in "Supatupaflow", but:

+ you can create folder of two type - flow or board.

+ Board: background color and grid (for drag and resize) properties; select some stickers by mouse or shift+click;

+ Sticker: background color, resize and rotate by input or shift+scroll; drop to another folder by menu.

Made with Svelte.

Improvement of this concept – SupatupaCommander