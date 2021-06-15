SupatupaFlow

Continuation of the sketch and the first prototype of a simple application for fix, sort and collect your multimedia ideas in flows.

Draft concept-app – https://stflow.netlify.app/

Full video – https://vimeo.com/563157369

Capabilities of concept app

+ Adaptive interface ready for desktop, tablet and mobile.

+ Flow: create by click or drag button “New flow” to some position; edit, sort, delete, export to text-file.

+ Sticker (only text): create by click or drag button “New sticker” to some position; drag sticker to another flow; edit by mouse right-click or double-click, sort, delete.

+ Saving to local indexed DB of browser.

Made with Svelte.

Improvement of this concept – SupatupaFolder