SupatupaFlow

Continuation of the sketch and the first prototype of a simple application for fix, sort and collect your multimedia ideas in flows.
Draft concept-app – https://stflow.netlify.app/
Full video – https://vimeo.com/563157369
Capabilities of concept app
+ Adaptive interface ready for desktop, tablet and mobile.
+ Flow: create by click or drag button “New flow” to some position; edit, sort, delete, export to text-file.
+ Sticker (only text): create by click or drag button “New sticker” to some position; drag sticker to another flow; edit by mouse right-click or double-click, sort, delete.
+ Saving to local indexed DB of browser.
Made with Svelte.
Improvement of this concept – SupatupaFolder