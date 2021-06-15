Pincone - wireframes

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here is a sneak peek of the iOS application for Pincone - our first product. You can see all the versions of the feed design that we went through until we decided on the final one.
Till we waiting for the iOS app is to come out, be sure to check out Pincone.com !