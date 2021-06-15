Vicko Mozara
Pincone - wireframes

Vicko Mozara
Pincone - wireframes design app mobile wireframe ui ux ios
Here is a sneak peek of the iOS application for Pincone - our first product. You can see all the versions of the feed design that we went through until we decided on the final one.
Till we waiting for the iOS app is to come out, be sure to check out Pincone.com !

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
