Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anirban Majumdar

Mobile Application Design - Take Away Burgers

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
  • Save
Mobile Application Design - Take Away Burgers ux mobile illustration design vector typography marketing creative graphic design branding ui mobile app application design mobile application application
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗺𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻, created for "Take Away Burgers". I have used Adobe Photoshop software. This is my first attempt to make a mobile application design. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

More by Anirban Majumdar

View profile
    • Like