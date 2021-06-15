Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex English

Calendar Islands Cannabis Co.

Calendar Islands Cannabis Co. weed brand sunset pine tree cannabis company cannabis creative direction branding brand identity logo design logo graphic design
Calendar Islands – another name for the Casco Bay Islands off the coast of Portland, Maine. Given its name by the popular myth that the bay has "as many islands as there are days in the year" – 365 islands.

That is the purpose of the 3 half-moon bands of color, alluding to the all-year-round myth. Also, representational of a setting sun behind the pine tree, as Maine is also known as, "the pine tree state".

