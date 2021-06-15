Elias Ruiz Monserrat

Figma Pride edition - macOSicons.com

Figma Pride edition - macOSicons.com branding ui illustration figma design figmadesign web mac logo icon design
Figma Pride icon I made for https://macosicons.com, where you can download this one and over 8000+ icons for iOS and macOS for free.

Made in Figma.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
