Elias Ruiz Monserrat

VS Code Pride edition - macOSicons.com

Elias Ruiz Monserrat
Elias Ruiz Monserrat
  • Save
VS Code Pride edition - macOSicons.com ms code vs code lgbt pride ui branding illustration figma design figmadesign web mac logo icon design
Download color palette

VS Code Pride icon I made for https://macosicons.com, where you can download this one and over 8000+ icons for iOS and macOS for free.

Made in Figma.

Elias Ruiz Monserrat
Elias Ruiz Monserrat

More by Elias Ruiz Monserrat

View profile
    • Like