Electric Car JAD 3 - 3D Modeling

The JAD 3 is a project of an electric car conceived in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. In this project, I did the 3D modeling, texturing and conceptual renderings of the vehicle, thus helping it to bring the project to life.

Check out the Electric Car JAD 3's project: https://www.artofcleon.com/portfolio-en-us/electric-car-jad-3-3d-modeling

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
