Budded Logo Design

Budded Logo Design hippie style logo hippie style cannabis business cannabis orange logo orangecolor orange logodesign branding logo graphic design
A logo design for a medical cannabis online shop
We decided on the style and color based on the owner's description of their business which was "3 hippies growing weed decided to go big".
We'd appreciate your feedback :)

We turn your great idea into an even greater product
