Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Pierre

360° Responsive car viewer

Pierre
Pierre
  • Save
360° Responsive car viewer logo centered user reality virtual viewer 360° design
Download color palette

Creation of a design system, work on the brand identity.
Ergonomic audit and identification of key points for improvement. Creation of a 360° viewer through iterative wireframing, followed by high-fidelity mock-up.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Pierre
Pierre
Like