Kerri Personal Branding Business Cards

I designed the K logo like a wireframe not filled in because in product design wireframes are important. It's the opportunity to explore different ideas, it's unfinished there's still lots to figure out and visualize.

I like the opportunity to explore and experiment with different ideas and that's what that symbolizes to me.

I am also very into warm colours and jewel tones those really represent me. So that's what I have incorporated into my branding!

I printed business cards in matte with rounded corners and I also got circle cut stickers from Moo and they turned out amazing. Check it out on my Instagram. :)

https://www.instagram.com/kerribrillinger.design/