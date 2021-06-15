Baun Studios

Date Masamune from Basara

Baun Studios
Baun Studios
  • Save
Date Masamune from Basara characters character cartoon animeboy anime basara date masamune date illustration adobe illustrator design vector
Download color palette

Date Masamune from Basara, if you interest with my design, send me on email baunstudios@gmail.com

Baun Studios
Baun Studios

More by Baun Studios

View profile
    • Like