The Web People

Holiday Rentals Hero Section Concept

The Web People
The Web People
Hire Me
  • Save
Holiday Rentals Hero Section Concept website graphic design icon logo typography vector illustration web ui branding design
Download color palette

We would like to share with you our landing section concept for Paradise, a holiday rentals platform to search the best places to spend quality time with your friends and family. Comment or press "L" for appreciation.

Drop us a message at hello@thewebpeople.in for collaboration.

The Web People | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn

The Web People
The Web People
We Weave Your Digital Experience
Hire Me

More by The Web People

View profile
    • Like