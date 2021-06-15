Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Shipping Company Website: Map Interactions

Take another look at the website design for the company providing shipping and distribution services. Limited color palette with bright catchy accents, 3D images, readable but original typography, and clear data visualization help to give the meaningful message about the service and impress the visitors. Here you can see the flow of map interactions. Stay tuned to see more!

Also, welcome to read about types of images in web interfaces, check the best practices of video integration in UX design, learn how to reach design consistency, and review the guide into basic types of web pages.

Tubik | Behance | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook

