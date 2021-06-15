Elias Ruiz Monserrat

Album cover - Vacaciones EP by David Rees

Album cover I made for the Spanish artist David Rees. Photography by instagram.com/rtangles

Made in Blender.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
