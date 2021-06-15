Omnium

Retell wordmark

Omnium
Omnium
Hire Me
  • Save
Retell wordmark letter logo brand identity logo design data artificial intelligence machine learning letter wordmark brand identity mark minimal design branding
Download color palette

Custom wordmark exploration for machine learning specialized company.

Let's work together – hello@omniumstudio.com

Omnium
Omnium
Helping brands build authenticity & clarity through design
Hire Me

More by Omnium

View profile
    • Like