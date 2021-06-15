ELLA

Elena Jewels

Elena Jewels
this logo was made for Jewels company, I used two of the letter "E" to represent "Elena", and I made a negative space between them to shape a jewel, and when we get rid of that negative space, we'll get a shape of jewels box.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
