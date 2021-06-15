Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Beni

Bring me bricks

Bring me bricks cartoon icon design logo illustrator graphicdesign geometric isometric flat sticker outline shapes block vector lego brick lego bricks colorful color
I really enjoy making bricks desings or with isometric technic, so this is another one. Simple but really colorful, hope you like it :)

