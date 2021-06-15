Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Twins Motion

The Forager Logo Animation

Twins Motion
Twins Motion
  • Save
The Forager Logo Animation graphic design design motion graphics branding illustration logo animation adobeaftereffects motiongraphics logos logodesign logoanimation logo and branding
Download color palette

Hey there!
Here is the logo animation we created for The FORAGER. What do you think about this animation?

• Logo design Tiny Toaster
• Motion design Twins Motion

Need an animation? Send us a message!
Email: twins.motion@yahoo.com

More content on:
Instagram | Behance | Vimeo | LinkedIn

Twins Motion
Twins Motion

More by Twins Motion

View profile
    • Like