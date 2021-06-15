Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Pinterest Logo Redesign

Pinterest Logo Redesign icon design figmadesign figma graphic design branding redesign logo pinterest
Looking at how these tech company logos evolved, Pinterest should also refresh their logo. using the Maya principles - Most Advanced. Yet Acceptable. i redesign it to look more simpler but still retaining its original shape. Also improve the text PINTEREST readability of each letter by spacing it out a little.

Original or Redesign?
Comment to vote which one you prefer?

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
