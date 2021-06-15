Landing Page for Online Educational Platform

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We've done recently for a platform that provides premium-quality distance learning programs for students worldwide. And now we want to present a Landing page for the e-learning platform Lexi. Both mentors and students need an environment that's based on an individual approach and feel fun and interactive.
Doesn't it make you feel young when you continuously learn something exciting and useful? Stay young, pursue new knowledge, and break through life challenges!
What do you think of this one? Let us know in the comments!
