Axicube

Landing Page for Online Educational Platform

Axicube
Axicube
Hire Us
  • Save
Landing Page for Online Educational Platform cards catalogue glass elearning experience design landing page responsive design ux ui
Landing Page for Online Educational Platform cards catalogue glass elearning experience design landing page responsive design ux ui
Landing Page for Online Educational Platform cards catalogue glass elearning experience design landing page responsive design ux ui
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png

We've done recently for a platform that provides premium-quality distance learning programs for students worldwide. And now we want to present a Landing page for the e-learning platform Lexi. Both mentors and students need an environment that's based on an individual approach and feel fun and interactive.

Doesn't it make you feel young when you continuously learn something exciting and useful? Stay young, pursue new knowledge, and break through life challenges!

What do you think of this one? Let us know in the comments!

Like it? Don't forget to follow Axicube! ➡️

You can also find us here:
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook

May the Force of UI/UX be with you!

Teachers.png
2 MB
Download
Home page.png
3 MB
Download
Fc6ed1f54900d424e6b181b80c3b04b2
Rebound of
Online Education
By Tatiana Kondratenko
Axicube
Axicube
Data-driven UX/UI design team
Hire Us

More by Axicube

View profile
    • Like