Experts Desk- UX Design Studio

Mobile UI for Medical Trainees App/ e-learning Platform

Experts Desk- UX Design Studio
Experts Desk- UX Design Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Mobile UI for Medical Trainees App/ e-learning Platform user interface design design illustration dashboard app ux
Download color palette

The mobile application needed to act as a social platform in which trainees could socialize by creating and participating in chatroom, participate contests, access the latest happening in the network, and get eligible for funds. The final goal is to create a User Experience and Interactive Design that potentiate the involvement of OB / GYN trainees in global issues pertaining to reproductive health for women’s health care, in general, extending to the welfare of fetuses and babies by educating young professionals.

We are available for your project.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Experts Desk- UX Design Studio
Experts Desk- UX Design Studio
We are Human-Centric at Heart!
Hire Us

More by Experts Desk- UX Design Studio

View profile
    • Like