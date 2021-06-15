Mockup Den

Free Jeans Label Mockup PSD Template

Mockup Den
Mockup Den
  • Save
Free Jeans Label Mockup PSD Template
Download color palette

Here you will get a stylish and well-designing label tag mockup attached to the jeans. This mockup offers you to showcase your branding tag label design with your brand name and logo design. On this mockup, you can easily paste your designing details and change the color or view as you want.
Free Download

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Mockup Den
Mockup Den

More by Mockup Den

View profile
    • Like