Call-Out Titles Pack (AE Template)

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download template
More templates
Features:
108 premade call-out titles
Several types with: holders, prices, logos, infographics, size lines
Fully and easily customizable
Works with image or video
Easy change duration
Variable duration for each title (up to 15 sec)
Ready to use in Full HD and 4K resolution
No plugins required
Works with After Effects CS5.5, CS6, CC and higher
Works for all language of After Effects
Link for free font included
Music not included
Image or video used in preview are not included
Video tutorial included