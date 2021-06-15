Call-Out Titles Pack (AE Template)

Download template

Features:

108 premade call-out titles

Several types with: holders, prices, logos, infographics, size lines

Fully and easily customizable

Works with image or video

Easy change duration

Variable duration for each title (up to 15 sec)

Ready to use in Full HD and 4K resolution

No plugins required

Works with After Effects CS5.5, CS6, CC and higher

Works for all language of After Effects

Link for free font included

Music not included

Image or video used in preview are not included

Video tutorial included