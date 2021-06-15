Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NEW 💥 Craftwork Grotesk Font regular grotesk typeface type typography font design ui application website landing web craftwork
Meet the very first font by Craftwork!  

Craftwork Grotesk is a fancy and catchy font for maintaining a sophisticated mood in designs. It’s available in 5 weights from Regular to Heavy and 2 styles: Basic and Mono. Perfect both for headings and large amount of text. Enjoy!

💥 Explore Craftwork Grotesk

As usual, this product is included in Craftwork Pro Access. Get all the resources we made or will make for one year with a really huge discount.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram

