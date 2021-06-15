Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Devpost Hackathons Illustrations: Night

Devpost Hackathons Illustrations: Night website illustrations innovation technology creative people relax evening night people collaboration designers developers rest hackathon illustration art digital illustration illustrator illustration graphic design digital art design
Let us give you a glance at one of our recent projects for Devpost, a home for bright hackathons where creative people can build products, practice skills, learn technologies, win prizes, and grow their network. The task for our team was to create a set of hero illustrations changing along different parts of the day. Here's how the night looks, with participants relaxing after tense and focused creative work. Stay tuned and check how the artworks look on the Devpost website!

The illustration shown here is the object of copyright and cannot be used by the third sides for any goals.

Also, welcome to see more of our art in the huge set of illustrations about workspace and creativity, a pack of book illustrations for visual storytelling, the diversity of nature illustrations or review the process of creating an illustration set.

