Pastelito - Brownito box

Pastelito - Brownito box food packaging box design box brownie packaging design food package food packaging marque brand branding illustration designer graphique logo design logo design graphique designer portfolio graphic design graphic designer design
Full project/Projet intégral : https://www.behance.net/gallery/121376199/Biscuiterie-Pastelito

18 piece-box of the delicious Pastelito brownie : Brownito.

Boîte de 18 pièces du délicieux brownie Pastelito : Brownito.

