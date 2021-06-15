Hi guys!

I have 1 invite to gift to one great designer!

• Send me your portfolio (or your best works) and Dribbble profile link to iradaillustrate@gmail.com until 16/06/2021.

• Important! Specify "Dribbble Invite" in the email subject and tell me something about you and why you want to be part of this community.

• The winner will be announced on 17/06/2021.

• Follow me if you like my work.

Good luck!

UPDATE

Winner is 🏆 @Yana Starchenko