Menuland's vision was to create the first digital cloud kitchen in Slovakia. From the beginning of the project, our studio was in charge of the complete digital materialization of the idea and worked in close cooperation with the internal development team of Menuland. 👏

After almost a year of intensive cooperation and thousands of hours, we successfully launched the first version of Menuland’s virtual kitchen in Slovakia. The Menuland tool is a standalone, automated tool.

What’s next? We are quite pleased that Menuland has decided to build its product with a customer first approach in mind. We’re very excited to see Menuland is now ready to move forwards by following an improved strategy and product which will help them with fulfilling their business goals. 👑

Menuland use case: https://www.a11.studio/project-menuland.html