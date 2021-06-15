Smart Design

CoffeeBin - Website concept

Smart Design
Smart Design
  • Save
CoffeeBin - Website concept ecommarce website home page landing page web development website design ui design coffee shop coffee bean cafe coffeshop colorful ux ui coffee drinks
Download color palette

Hi, Everyone! 🔥
CoffeeBin - Website concept.
Here is my another shot. I designed a Landing page for coffee shop purposes.

I hope you will like it.
Feel free to feedback and comment.

Let's work together 📩 - keval@smart-webtech.com

Smart Design
Smart Design

More by Smart Design

View profile
    • Like