Noise Studio

Striv3

Noise Studio
Noise Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Striv3 logo mobile design digital design sports graphic design basketball sport ui ux mobile branding illustration
Download color palette

Striv3 is the next generation of personalized basketball training, providing complete tools for in-person and digital remote training 🏀🙌 We partnered with Striv3 to refresh their logo, develop their visual identity, and create the UX UI of the mobile app MVP + landing page design.

Have a look at striv3.app 🏀

Follow Noise Studio on our Instagram & Twitter & Medium @noisestudioco

Noise Studio
Noise Studio
Branding and Digital Creative Agency for Sports and Outdoors
Hire Me

More by Noise Studio

View profile
    • Like