Caddiesoft

Step | Online Learning Marketplace

Caddiesoft
Caddiesoft
Step | Online Learning Marketplace
STEP is a design concept of an online marketplace for learning and teaching, aimed at professionals and students.

The cornerstone of this design is content, so all the elements were created to highlight the content, but not overshadow it.

Created with 🖤 at Caddiesoft.

Caddiesoft
Caddiesoft
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
