Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

Logotype for Venmo

Logotype for Venmo minimal logotype modern font creator original refresh brand logo design logotype vector branding logo illustration minimal graphic design design art
Starting from the logo I created also a specific logotype, minimal and modern, to refresh the basic image of the company and give them more originality.

