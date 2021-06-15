Nikolay

california | 88Rising typography poster

california | 88Rising typography poster logo design branding vector minimalism wavy flat illustration poster art first minimalist beauty colors texture print typography art type design poster design poster lettering typography
88Rising | California typography poster design
New poster with new type design for typography project.
Love this song love this vibe..
New Poster Design.
