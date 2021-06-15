Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anastasia Denisova

Workout Mobile App

Workout Mobile App branding logo illustration neomorphism graphic design ux mobileapp app uxui mobile uidesign workoutapp fitnessapp fitness workout design appdesign ui
Fitsey is the easiest way to workout at home. The application contains over 150 of exercises with different levels of difficulty and for various parts of the body.

The design is clean, neomorphic and not overloaded with functions, making it very fast and easy to use.

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/121504291/Workout-Mobile-App

