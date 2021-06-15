Ernst Jünger longread

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello Friends! Today i present my new work.
Home page of my beloved project — Longread about a writer Ernst Jünger with the ability to order a book.
The information was selected by me from the films and books about the writer and the website of the House Museum.
Also make sure to check the Behance case: https://www.behance.net/gallery/113162879/Ernst-Juenger-longread
If you 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.
