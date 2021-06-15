Ishita Kumar
Love for a hybrid work model

Ishita Kumar for Zazzy
Love for a hybrid work model team 3 colours brush stroke people office stressfree relax work design video call work from home illustraion graphic design
Created this illustration for a blog about hybrid work model written by Zazzy
It was quite fun and challenging at the same time as we had to address different WFH cultures and portray it all in one frame.
You can read the blog here:
https://jot.zazzy.studio/our-love-for-a-hybrid-work-model-1f264ff2f867

