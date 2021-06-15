Aarohanam Logo Design

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We would like to showcase our logo design for a music tech startup - Aarohanam.
Aarohanam is a startup which teaches Carnatic Classical music to people who are desirous to learn online. More details about it here - https://aarohanam.org
Aarohanam is a sanskrit word, which in classical music context is the ascending scale of notes in a raga. The icon has musical notes which is ascending to show this. We have used vibrant gradient in the design which symbolizes the vibes of the young talented artists at Aarohanam.
