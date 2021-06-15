Aarohanam Logo Design

We would like to showcase our logo design for a music tech startup - Aarohanam.

Aarohanam is a startup which teaches Carnatic Classical music to people who are desirous to learn online. More details about it here - https://aarohanam.org

Aarohanam is a sanskrit word, which in classical music context is the ascending scale of notes in a raga. The icon has musical notes which is ascending to show this. We have used vibrant gradient in the design which symbolizes the vibes of the young talented artists at Aarohanam.

