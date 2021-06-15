Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aarohanam Logo Design

Aarohanam Logo Design graphic design icon web branding typography vector logo design
We would like to showcase our logo design for a music tech startup - Aarohanam.

Aarohanam is a startup which teaches Carnatic Classical music to people who are desirous to learn online. More details about it here - https://aarohanam.org

Aarohanam is a sanskrit word, which in classical music context is the ascending scale of notes in a raga. The icon has musical notes which is ascending to show this. We have used vibrant gradient in the design which symbolizes the vibes of the young talented artists at Aarohanam.

Let us know if you liked this project!

Drop us a message at hello@thewebpeople.in for collaboration.

The Web People | Instagram | Behance | LinkedIn

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
