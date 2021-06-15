Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amazon Product Advertisement Design for Kaya

Amazon Product Advertisement Design for Kaya product cosmetics advertisement amazon graphic design brand branding identity branding digital art design digital
Kaya was looking for a high quality design to display their product in both usual and A+ section of Amazon. As a cosmetic product it was important to present their essence and high quality ingridients.

It was important for the design to look neat and modern.

Contact us today for your high quality products and Amazon designs!

