Wiki Mindo Redesign - 2019 (2 of 4)

Wiki Mindo is the internal system website from my previous company, that can be used to announce the important event in the office, book a meeting room, see employee profile, and many more.

The development team chose me to take the role of UI Designer for this project. I have some responsibilities such as designing the new layout and interface of the website from wireframe, high fidelity design, until prototype. Besides that, I also need to work closely with the developer to make sure the development process of the new design can run smoothly.

