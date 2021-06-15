Mariia Adamova

007 Daily UI - 404 Page

Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova
  • Save
007 Daily UI - 404 Page error page 404 error ui web design dailyuichallenge dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge 008

Briefing: It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.

Appreciate your feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Mariia Adamova
Mariia Adamova

More by Mariia Adamova

View profile
    • Like