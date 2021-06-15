🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Neusharp Font Family
By Digitype Studio
Neusharp fonts are great for headlines and short paragraphs. It is suitable for making text quotes, documents, websites, logotypes, sports-themed designs, magazines, and other creative business designs, etc.
Neusharp is a sans serif typeface with a sharp shape that is very impressive to have. This font family includes 36 fonts in various weights and styles, so there are plenty of options to make your product even more creative and engaging.
Available now at MyFonts:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/digitype-studio/neusharp?tab=familyPackages