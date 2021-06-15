Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anirban Majumdar

Menucard Design - The Chefire

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar
  • Save
Menucard Design - The Chefire hotel restaurant brand brand design menu menu card design menu card illustration design vector typography creative graphic design branding marketing
Download color palette

Hello Everyone,

Excited to share the new 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘂 𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗱, designed by me. I have used Adobe Illustrator software. Hopefully you all will like.

Looking for a professional graphic designer
Drop me an email here 👇
anirbanmajumdarcreations@gmail.com

Thank you

Anirban Majumdar
Anirban Majumdar

More by Anirban Majumdar

View profile
    • Like