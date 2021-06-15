Juliana Orji
Loan App UI

Loan App UI
Different tabs for spending and borrowing money.
On spend tab, actions such as bill payments, transfers, airtime top-up, can be carried out.
On borrow tab, view amount you owe and what's left to borrow on your overdraft balance.

Posted on Jun 15, 2021
