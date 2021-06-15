Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sukhman Preet Singh Jawa

Gradient Palette

Sukhman Preet Singh Jawa
Sukhman Preet Singh Jawa
  • Save
Gradient Palette 3d dribble color gradient grandma app ux ui illustration design
Download color palette

Created with Figma - Inspired from Fluent Design concept.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 15, 2021
Sukhman Preet Singh Jawa
Sukhman Preet Singh Jawa

More by Sukhman Preet Singh Jawa

View profile
    • Like